Photo Gallery: Predators vs Flyers (02/11/2023)

The Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers played a hard hitting matinee game where they combined for a total of 83 hits and where four of the five penalities were fighting majors. The fairly evenly matched game would need an overtime period to settle who would be the victor. The Nashville Predators emerged victorious with a goal by Matt Duchene in the first minute of overtime. The final score was 2-1. Filip Forsberg was helped off the ice after taking a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen late in the first period and would not return.

Three Star Selections:

1st Matt Duchene (#95 NSH)

2nd Juuse Saros (#74 NSH)

3rd Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)