Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (4/24/22)

Vegas picked the Penguins as a 2.5 goal favorite against the twenty-five-win Flyers Sunday late afternoon. Boy did Vegas get it wrong. The Flyers dominated the Penguins from start to finish, out-hitting them 24-12 and out-shooting them 43-38.

After a disappointing season for the Flyers, they gave their fans a needed bolt of energy in the penultimate home game of the season. Twenty-three-year-old Noah Cates, in his fourteenth professional game, scored two goals and an assist. Twenty-two-year-old rookie Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist.

On the other side of the ice, the game was significant loss to the Penguins. Their loss and the Washington Capitals overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs leave the Capitals only one point behind Pittsburgh with one more game to play in the fight for third place in the Metropolitan division.

Flyers goalie Martin Jones made 37 saves and was three and one half minutes from his first shutout of the year until Sidney Crosby stuffed in a goal. Less than a minute later, Flyers Travis Konecny scored an empty netter to seal the victory.