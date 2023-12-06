Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (12/04/2023)

John Ludvig #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins falls on the ice while protecting the net along with Alex Nedeljkovic #39 against an attacking Ryan Poehling #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers falls back into Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Ryan Poehling #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers connects with a check against Jansen Harkins #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Cam York #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers fall to the ice after a collision in the corner
Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins assists on a goal scored against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck as he falls to the ice while battling with Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers sticks his tongue out while turning over the Flyers logo at center ice
Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his arms in celebration after scoring against Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Reilly Smith #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck while keeping a hand on Alex Nylander #11 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Garnet Hathaway #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers bumps Marcus Pettersson #28 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Reilly Smith #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins leaps in the air while screening Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is pestered by Cam York #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Lars Eller #20 of the Pittsburgh Penguins uses his stick stop Cam York #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers from reaching the puck
Drew O’Connor #10 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates through the neutral zone
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins who changed directions with the puck
Linesman Derek Nansen #70 blows the whistle prior to dropping the puck for a face-off between Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Nylander #11 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets knocked off of his skates after being clipped by Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck through the blue pain past a spawling Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Reilly Smith #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins attempts to deflect the puck that is gloved by Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers while teammate Sean Walker #26 protects himself from the incoming shot
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates with the puck on the heel of his stick
Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates with the puck over the Flyers logo at center ice
Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers turns with the puck and looks up ice for a viable entry point into the Pittsburgh Penguins zone
Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Pittsburgh Penguins defends the net against an attacking Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers squeezes tight to protect the puck while getting snowed by Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring an overtime goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 2-1 in overtime.
Three Star Selections:
1st Alex Nedeljkovic (#39 PIT)
2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)
3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)