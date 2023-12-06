Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (12/04/2023)

by | Dec 6, 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 2-1 in overtime.

Three Star Selections:
1st Alex Nedeljkovic (#39 PIT)
2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)
3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)

