Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (04/15/2018)

Wells Fargo Center seats are covered with orange and black t-shirts spelling "Philly"
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers is reflected on the fresh sheet of ice
Center Sidney Crosby (#87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Justin Schultz (#4) of the Pittsburgh Penguins passes the puck from behind the net
Goalie Casey DeSmith (#1) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Wells Fargo Center is illuminated by the flames around the video screens and the light-up wristbands worn by the fans during the pre-game show
Goalie Matt Murray (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins turns to pick up his mask on the top of the net
Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers on the forecheck reaches around Center Derick Brassard (#19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Center Riley Sheahan (#15) of the Pittsburgh Penguins pressures Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Tom Kuhnhackl (#34) of the Pittsburgh Penguins thrusts at the puck handled by Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Defenseman Olli Maatta (#3) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the crease in front of Goalie Matt Murray (#30)
Left Wing Conor Sheary (#43) of the Pittsburgh Penguins reaches for the puck carried by Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Kris Letang (#58) of the Pittsburgh Penguins is surrounded by Center Sean Couturier (#14), Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3), and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Kris Letang (#58) and Center Evgeni Malkin (#71) of the Pittsburgh Penguins fist bump each other
Center Riley Sheahan (#15) of the Pittsburgh Penguins knocks Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers off of his skates with a hard check
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Left Wing Carl Hagelin (#62) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle with Right Wing Patric Hornqvist (#72) and Center Evgeni Malkin (#71) of the Pittsburgh Penguins as they chase the puck
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Patric Hornqvist (#72) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Left Wing Conor Sheary (#43) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers get unbalanced after colliding into each other
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck towards the inside around Right Wing Bryan Rust (#17) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck against Center Riley Sheahan (#15) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit on Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (#2) of the Pittsburgh Penguins along the end boards
Goalie Matt Murray (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save
A Philadelphia Flyers fan holds up a sign the reads “No Cup For You” with a stuffed penguin in a noose hanging from the top of it
The visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Sidney Crosby (#87 PIT)
2nd Matt Murray (#34 PIT)
3rd Evgeni Malkin (#81 PIT)