Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (01/15/2021)

Mark Jankowski #14 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Jared McCann #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins shoots the puck
The Wells Fargo Arena bathed in orange light
The Wells Fargo Arena bathed in orange light during the player anouncements
The Philadelphia Flyers anthemist, Lauren Hart, sings the US national anthem
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his first goal of the night
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers yells after scoring a goal
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers is pursued by Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Chad Ruhwedel #2 of the Pittsburgh Penguins sends the puck out of the reach of Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle along the boards
Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers lays flat on the ice while Jake Guentzel #59 and Evan Rodrigues #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins along with Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers chase the puck
Evan Rodrigues #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets shadowed by Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Colton Sceviour #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins along the boards
Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins handles the puck
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers stands on the Philadelphia Flyers logo at center ice
Evan Rodrigues #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins moves through Ivan Provorov #9 and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Colton Sceviour #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins get into a scrum
Ivan Provorov #9 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers completes his hat trick after depositing the puck behind Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Gritty's hat is tossed onto the ice after Travis Konecny's hat trick
Brandon Tanev #13 of the Pittsburgh Penguins fends off a back-checking Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers while cruising towards Carter Hart #79
Brandon Tanev #13 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets knocked off of his skates after being checked by Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battle for the puck
Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins cuts with the puck
Scott Laughton #21 and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each
Carter Hart #79 gets a congratulatory hug from Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers