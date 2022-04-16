Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Bruins (04/16/2022)

Jeff Carter #77 of the Pittsburgh Penguins smiles during the warm-ups
Brian Boyle #11 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
A fan decorated her jersey with rhinestones to make it sparkle
Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stands in the crease between the spotlights
Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins gets congratulated by teammates Craig Smith #12 and Mike Reilly #6
Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal scored against Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins carries the puck over the blueline
Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins checks Danton Heinen #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins evades Mike Matheson #5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks to see what he can do with the puck
Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins hit on Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins knocks him off of his skates
Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins with the puck
Evan Rodrigues #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stabs at the puck
Members of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate a goal
Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins leads the charge
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins makes a save
Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins crashes the crease and get sandwiched between Jeremy Swayman #1 and Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins
Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins and Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins after a face-off
Kasperi Kapanen #42 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stops with the puck
Curtis Lazar #20 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against a defending Chad Ruhwedel #2 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins has the puck sail past him
Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins splits between Kris Letang #58 and Mike Matheson #5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Bodies clutter the crease in front of Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins uses his body to protect the puck
Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins falls down after a collision with Jason Zucker #16 of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins moves the puck
Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins emerges from behind the net with the puck
Boston Bruins mascot, Blades, skates with a team flag after the game