Photo Gallery: Panthers vs Flyers (10/17/2017) Bob Fina October 17, 2017 Defenseman Aaron Ekblad (#5) of the Florida Panthers swats the airborne puck Center Derek MacKenzie (#17) of the Florida Panthers Defenseman Keith Yandle (#3) of the Florida Panthers plays with a rose pink metallic hockey stick Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck behind the net Defenseman Aaron Ekblad (#5) of the Florida Panthers blocks a shot by Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers The Flyers Ice Girls shovel the ice during a television break Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts the stick held by Defenseman Alex Petrovic (#6) of the Florida Panthers Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck wide of Goalie Roberto Luongo (#1) of the Florida Panthers Right Wing Owen Tippett (#74) of the Florida Panthers using his stick against Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored against Goalie Roberto Luongo (#1) of the Florida Panthers Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Aleksander Barkov (#16) of the Florida Panthers Center Nolan Patrick (#19) and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers converge on the puck Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a punch at Center Micheal Haley (#18) of the Florida Panthers Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Micheal Haley (#18) of the Florida Panthers grapple during a fight Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers throws up his hands after fighting Center Micheal Haley (#18) of the Florida Panthers Center Vincent Trocheck (#21) of the Florida Panthers passes the puck around Left Wing Taylor Leier (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Right Wing Evgenii Dadonov (#63) of the Florida Panthers Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against a defending Defenseman Aaron Ekblad (#5) of the Florida Panthers Goalie Roberto Luongo (#1) of the Florida Panthers makes a save Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick against Defenseman Keith Yandle (#3) of the Florida Panthers Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Left Wing Jonathan Huberdeau (#11) of the Florida Panthers Center Vincent Trocheck (#21) of the Florida Panthers stretches to stay on-sides Left Wing Jamie McGinn (#88) of the Florida Panthers (left) scores a goal against Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers Flyers fan Dave Leonardi, aka the sign guy, holds up a sign implying to start the bus after the Philadelphia Flyers score their fifth goal The visiting Florida Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Michal Neuvirth (#30 PHI) 2nd Shayne Gostisbehere (#53 PHI) 3rd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related