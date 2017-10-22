Photo Gallery: Oilers vs Flyers (10/21/2017)

Goalie Cam Talbot (#33) of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Adam Larsson (#6) of the Edmonton Oilers reaches to block a pass by Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick against Left Wing Anton Slepyshev (#58) of the Edmonton Oilers
Left Wing Patrick Maroon (#19) of the Edmonton Oilers, Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) and Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers fall to the ice battling for the puck
Linesman Brad Kovachik (#71) drops the puck for a face-off between the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal from one knee
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to use his tick to get in the shooting lane of Defenseman Kris Russell (#4) of the Edmonton Oilers
Center Connor McDavid (#97) of the Edmonton Oilers goes airborne chasing the loose puck
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Kailer Yamamoto (#56) of the Edmonton Oilers battle for the puck
Center Connor McDavid (#97) of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck during practice
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers ducks with the puck going wide of Goalie Cam Talbot (#33) of the Edmonton Oilers
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
A Flyers Ice Girl sweeps the ice of loose snow during a stoppage in play
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers, along with Center Connor McDavid (#97) and Right Wing Iiro Pakarinen (#26) of the Edmonton Oilers, reach to control the loose puck
Center Brad Malone (#24) of the Edmonton Oilers tries to strip the puck from Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Eric Gryba (#62) of the Edmonton Oilers shoots the puck past a defending Right Wing Matt Read (#24) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Patrick Maroon (#19) of the Edmonton Oilers scores against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Kris Russell (#4) of the Edmonton Oilers reaches for the puck in front of Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Kailer Yamamoto (#56) of the Edmonton Oilers moves the puck away from Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers does a little celebratory jig at the end of the game
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers by a score of 2-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Wayne Simmonds (#17 PHI)
2nd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
3rd Patrick Maroon (#19 EDM)