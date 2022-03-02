Photo Gallery: Oilers vs Flyers (03/01/2022)

Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers helps Carter Hart #79 defend the net from an attacking Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers falls while battling Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers for the puck
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to clear Derek Ryan #10 of the Edmonton Oilers from the crease to prevent a screen in front of Carter Hart #79
Mikko Koskinen #19 of the Edmonton Oilers passes the puck out of this zone
Zach Hyman #18 of the Edmonton Oilers attempts to get the puck past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Edmonton Oilers scores a goal against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers congratulates teammate Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers
Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Derek Ryan #10 of the Edmonton Oilers jockey for position
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle during a faceoff
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers plays the puck while falling to the ice
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to scoop up the loose puck shot by Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps his eyes on the puck handled by Brad Malone #24 of the Edmonton Oilers
Mikko Koskinen #19 of the Edmonton Oilers does the splits while protecting the goal from an attacking Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers uses his stick to defend against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers loses his stick while Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers battles with Oskar Lindblom #23 and Rasmus Ristolainen #70
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck over the red line while facing a defending Duncan Keith #2 of the Edmonton Oilers
Markus Niemelainen #80 of the Edmonton Oilers uses his stick in an attempt to block a shot by Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers uses his body to shield the puck from Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ryan McLeod #71 of the Edmonton Oilers chase down the puck
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers runs into Mikko Koskinen #19 of the Edmonton Oilers
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck through the neutral zone
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers pins Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards behind the net
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers falls while battling Cody Ceci #5 and Derek Ryan #10 of the Edmonton Oilers
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers dives to control the puck
Mikko Koskinen #19 and Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers defend the goal from an attacking Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
William Lagesson #84, Zach Hyman #18, and Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers line up for a faceoff
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers evades Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
William Lagesson #84 of the Edmonton Oilers outlets the puck against an attacking Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Mikko Koskinen #19 of the Edmonton Oilers gets congratulated by Zach Hyman #18 after shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers