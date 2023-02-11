Photo Gallery: Oilers vs Flyers (02/09/2023)

Carter Hart’s 34 saves helped the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the visiting Edmonton Oilers by a score of 2-1 in a shootout. The Oilers point helped extend their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Connor McDavid’s assist on Evander Kane’s goal extended his NHL leading active point streak to 14 games (11 goals, 19 assists). The Oilers league leading power play unit (31.8%) never got a chance to work their magic as the Flyers did not commit a single penalty all game.

Three Star Selections:

1st James van Riemsdyk (#25 PHI)

2nd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)

3rd Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)