PHOTO GALLERY: Monsters v Marlies 11/23/2018 Rachel Lewis November 24, 2018 The Cleveland Monsters lose 6-5 in OT to the Toronto Marlies Friday, November 23, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Kasimir Kaskisuo (TOR – 30) during warmups. Kasimir Kaskisuo (TOR – 30) during warmups. Paul Bittner (CLE – 57) and Calle Rosen (TOR – 48) battle for the puck. Vincent LoVerde (TOR – 5) skates the puck away from Eric Robinson (CLE – 19). Michelle Crisler of the Monsters Hockey Girls cheers with a young fan. J.F. Berube (CLE – 35) makes a sprawling save against Chris Mueller (TOR – 19). Gabriel Carlsson (CLE – 53) skates the puck up the ice. Justin Scott (CLE – 20) misjudges his check on Rasmus Sandin (TOR – 8). Adam Brooks (TOR – 14) skates the puck into the Cleveland zone. Adam Brooks (TOR – 14) wins the faceoff against Zac Dalpe (CLE – 28). Zac Dalpe (CLE – 28) skates the puck up the ice. Rasmus Sandin (TOR – 8) skates the puck away from Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25). Eamon McAdam (TOR – 50) makes a glove save against Doyle Somerby (CLE – 26). Colin Greening (TOR – 38) wins the faceoff against Ryan MacInnis (CLE – 72). Mark Letestu (CLE – 55; not pictured) scores a goal against Eamon McAdam (TOR – 50). Sonny Milano (CLE – 22) passes the puck up the boards past Vincent LoVerde (TOR – 5). Calle Rosen (TOR – 48) sends Kevin Stenlund (CLE – 82) flying into the boards. Tommy Cross (CLE – 3) skates the puck up the ice. Mason Marchment (TOR – 20; not pictured) scores a goal against J.F. Berube (CLE – 35). Zac Dalpe (CLE – 28) during a stoppage in play. Andreas Borgman (TOR – 55) skates the puck away from Justin Scott (CLE – 20). Justin Wade (CLE – 5) plows Pierre Engvail (TOR – 47) towards the boards. Justin Wade (CLE – 5) keeps Trevor Moore (TOR – 9) away from the puck. Dmytro Timashov (TOR – 41) passes the puck up the ice. Mason Marchment (TOR – 20) scores the game winning goal in OT against J.F. Berube (CLE – 35). J.F. Berube (CLE – 35) breaks his stick and then throws it across the ice after the OT goal is scored against him. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related