PHOTO GALLERY: Monsters v Marlies 11/2/2018 Rachel Lewis November 3, 2018 The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 7-6 in a shootout win Friday, November 2, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Eamon McAdam (TOR – 50) during warmups. The Jr. RedHawks from Oxford, OH cheer for former Miami University RedHawk Vincent LoVerde (TOR – 5) during warmups. Mason Marchment (TOR – 20) takes a shot on net during warmups. Jeff Glass (TOR – 31) during warmups. Kayla from the Monsters Hockey Girls dances with a MHG fan. Jeff Glass (TOR – 31) makes a save against Paul Bittner (CLE – 57). Sam Vigneault (CLE – 21) shoves Adam Cracknell (TOR – 15). Vincent LoVerde (TOR – 5) and Ryan MacInnis (CLE – 72) battle into the corner. Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25) passes the puck into the Toronto zone. Calle Rosen (TOR – 48) attempts to knock Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25) off the puck. Blake Siebenaler (CLE – 4) jumps over a fallen Rasmus Sandin (TOR – 8). Kevin Stenlund (CLE – 82) takes a shot on Jeff Glass (TOR – 31) that results in a goal. Andreas Borgman (TOR – 55) skates the puck away from Kevin Stenlund (CLE – 82). Eamon McAdam (TOR – 50) replaces Jeff Glass (TOR – 31). Gabriel Carlsson (CLE – 53), Tommy Cross (CLE – 3) and Mark Letestu (CLE – 55) chat before a faceoff. Vincent LoVerde (TOR – 5) dumps the puck into the Cleveland zone. AHL linesman Jesse Marquis (86) separates Brett Gallant (CLE – 44) and Carl Grundstrom (TOR – 10). Brad Thiessen (CLE – 39) replaces Matiss Kivlenieks (CLE – 80; not pictured). Mark Letestu (CLE – 55) faces off against Adam Brooks (TOR – 14). Ryan MacInnis (CLE – 72) shoots the puck past Jordan Subban (TOR – 11). Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25) skates the puck into the Toronto zone. Adam Cracknell (TOR – 15) wins the face off against Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25). Brad Thiessen (CLE – 39) makes a save against Carl Grundstrom (TOR – 10) during overtime. Nathan Gerbe (CLE – 90) makes the shootout winning goal against Eamon McAdam (TOR – 50).