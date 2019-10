PHOTO GALLERY: Miami RedHawks v. Ferris State 10/18/2019

The Miami University RedHawks get their first win of the season against the Ferris State Bulldogs in non-conference play with a 4-3 win Friday, October 18, 2019 at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, OH. The Miami RedHawks wore specialty jerseys for Cancer Awareness. The jerseys were to be auctioned off at the conclusion of the series with proceeds going towards Swoop’s Stoop, a student-athlete run organization benefitting children with life-changing illnesses. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)