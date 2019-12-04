Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (12/03/2019) Bob Fina December 4, 2019 A Toronto Maple Leafs player skates past a warm-up puck sitting on the dasher Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Michael Hutchinson #30 of the Toronto Maple Leafs follows through with a slapshot during the warm-ups The Wells Fargo Center arena screen spews fire during the player introduction for Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Frederik Gauthier #33 of the Toronto Maple Leafs splits a pair of defending Philadelphia Flyers players John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs screens Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs fends off a back-checking Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers A fallen Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle during a face-off Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers clash along the boards Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick to knock the puck away from Dmytro Timashov #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets congratulated by his teammates Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs race for the puck Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers aids Carter Hart #79 in defending the net Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs leads Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers from behind the net Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs loses an edge but still plays the puck John Tavares #91 and Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate after a goal is scored against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers speaks with Referee Dan O’Rourke (#9) Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers deposits the puck into the empty net James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers during a post-game press conference P.O.G. (Player Of Game) helmet given to Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 6-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI) 2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI) 3rd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related