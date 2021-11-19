Photo Gallery: Lightning vs Flyers (11/18/2021)

The Philadelphia Flyers held their annual Hockey Fights Cancer themed game where signs were handed out to the fans and the players wore special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ themed warm-up jerseys. The visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in a shootout.

Three Star Selections:

1st Brayden Point (#21 TBL)

2nd Andrei Vasilevskiy (#88 TBL)

3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)