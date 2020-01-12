Photo Gallery: Lightning vs Flyers (01/11/2020) Bob Fina January 12, 2020 Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Braydon Coburn #55 of the Tampa Bay Lightning flips a puck into the air Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Tampa Bay Lightning tosses a puck into a crowd of Tampa Bay Lightning fans Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Tampa Bay Lightning hits the ice in a snowy shower Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers speaks to his teammates Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers turns with the puck away from a back-checking Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle for the puck Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers handles the puck through Mikhail Sergachev #98 and Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning upends Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers A member of the Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girls smiles while cheering for the home crowd Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning A diving Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a shot off against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to deflect the inbound puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves the airborne puck in front of Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning teammates celebrate a goal scored by Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning sends the puck away from Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Matt Niskanen #15 and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Yanni Gourde #37 of the Tampa Bay Lightning play to gain possession of the puck Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers try to gain crease superiority Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Tampa Bay Lightning fall to the ice while the puck slides away Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looses his edge after getting tangled up by Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning grimaces in pain after sliding hard into the end boards Linesman Derek Nansen (#70) shields himself from the flailing stick of Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the body of Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning slide into the boards Linesman Bevan Mills (#53) checks for blood in the mouth of Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers after he got hit with a stick Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers jockey for dominance Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to strip the puck from Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning while Steven Stamkos #91 backchecks The visiting Tampa Bay Lightning shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 1-0 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Andrei Vasilevskiy (#88 TBL) 2nd Carter Hart (#79 PHI) 3rd Pat Maroon (#14 TBL) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related