Home
Leagues
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
Nashville Predators
Due to COVID restrictions, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators play in front of no spectators, execept for media, Lightning employees, Amalie Arena employees and some family members of players.

PHOTO GALLERY: Lightning v Predators 2/1/2021

Nashville Predators
3

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 Monday, February 1, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)