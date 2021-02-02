PHOTO GALLERY: Lightning v Predators 2/1/2021

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 Monday, February 1, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Yanni Gourde (TBL – 37) during warmups.
Curtis McElhinney (TBL – 35) during warmups.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) during warmups.
Blake Coleman (TBL – 20) during warmups.
Luke Schenn (TBL – 2) during warmups.
Mikhail Sergachev (TBL – 98) during warmups.
The Tampa Bay Lightning game against the Nashville Predators gets ready to begin.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) leads the Lightning to the ice to start the game.
Due to COVID restrictions, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators play in front of no spectators, execept for media, Lightning employees, Amalie Arena employees and some family members of players.
Ryan Johansen (NSH – 92) and Roman Josi (NSH – 59) check Anthony Cirelli (TBL – 71) into the boards.
Yakov Trenin (NSH – 13) checks Mikhail Sergachev (TBL – 98) into the boards.
Rocco Grimaldi (NSH – 23) knocks Ondrej Palat (TBL – 18) off the puck.
Colton Sissons (NSH – 10) gets ready for a faceoff.
Colton Sissons (NSH – 10) and Mikhail Sergachev (TBL – 98) race for the puck.
Filip Forsberg (NSH – 9) carries the puck out of the Nashville zone.
Mathieu Olivier (NSH – 25) checks Pat Maroon (TBL – 14) into the boards.
Juuse Saros (NSH – 74) makes a save against Blake Coleman (TBL – 20).
Erik Haula (NSH – 56) hauls Yanni Gourde (TBL – 37) onto the ice.
Mattias Ekholm (NSH – 14) skates past Steven Stamkos (TBL – 91) for the puck.
Ryan McDonagh (TBL – 27) and Mikael Granlund (NSH – 64) race for the puck.
Brayden Point (TBL – 21) just before he scores a goal against Juuse Saros (NSH – 74).
The Tampa Bay Lightning sends a message to its fans watching the game at home.
Victor Hedman (TBL – 77) carries the puck up the ice.
Erik Cernak (TBL – 81) defends against Mikael Granlund (NSH – 64) while Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) keeps an eye on the play.
Rocco Grimaldi (NSH – 23) skates up the ice.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) makes a save against Filip Forsberg (NSH – 9).
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) makes a save against Viktor Arvidsson (NSH – 33).
Juuse Saros (NSH – 74) gets ready for a faceoff.
