Photo Gallery: Kraken vs Flyers (10/18/2021)

Gritty skates through center ice with a "Bring it to broad" flag
Ryan Donato #9 of the Seattle Kraken gets knocked down by Ryan Ellis #94 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers follows the puck
Jamie Oleksiak #24 of the Seattle Kraken is shadowed by Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers finds the back of the net past Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck sneak past Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken
Nathan Bastian #14 of the Seattle Kraken and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers follow the puck
Alex Wennberg #21 of the Seattle Kraken
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Mark Giordano #5 of the Seattle Kraken falls into teammate Philipp Grubauer #31
Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken
Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers, Haydn Fleury #4 and Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken
James van Riemsdyk #25 and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal
A scrum erupts between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken
Chris Driedger #60 of the Seattle Kraken
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck ahead of Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
A pair of Seattle Kraken fans pose for the camera
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Chris Driedger #60 of the Seattle Kraken makes a glove save against Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken
Gritty obliterates a bag of popcorn
Gritty poses for a selfie
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers stands in front of Jeremy Lauzon #55 and Chris Driedger #60 of the Seattle Kraken
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brandon Tanev #13 of the Seattle Kraken
Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken lands a check on Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Head Coach Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers