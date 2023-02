The Flyers coming off a pair of back-to-back games , tried to rally from a two goal deficit but came up short. The visiting Seattle Kraken sink the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Jaden Schwartz (#17 SEA)

2nd Jordan Eberle (#7 SEA)

3rd Owen Tippett (#74 PHI)