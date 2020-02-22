Photo Gallery: Jets vs Flyers (02/22/2020) Bob Fina February 22, 2020 Dmitry Kulikov #7 of the Winnipeg Jets clears the pucks off of the dasher Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets tosses a puck into the stands for some fans Philadelphia Flyers anthemist Lauren Hart points up in the air after singing the national anthem Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck ahead of a back-checking Jack Roslovic #28 of the Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers #27 of the Winnipeg Jets drags his left skate to stay on-sides Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers dives for the puck battling against Jansen Harkins #58 of the Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets leaps to avoid a check by Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets pokes the puck Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers falls to the ice after checking Dmitry Kulikov #7 of the Winnipeg Jets Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck wide of Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets Gabriel Bourque #57 of the Winnipeg Jets stops in front of Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets comes out of his net to stop Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets attempts to tip the puck past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers A scrum ensues between the Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets gets his stick stuck in the skate of Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets faces James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck away from a turning Neal Pionk #4 of the Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets makes a save against James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates teammate Carter Hart #79 at the conclusion of the game The visiting Winnipeg Jets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Scott Laughton (#21 PHI) 2nd Patrik Laine (#29 WPG) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related