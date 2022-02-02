Photo Gallery: Jets vs Flyers (02/01/2022)

Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nate Schmidt #88 of the Winnipeg Jets basks in the spotlight
Dr Ala Stanford holds up a puck for the ceremonial puck drop to kick off Black History Month
Members of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate early after scoring on their first shot of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets makes a glove save
Adam Lowry #17 of the Winnipeg Jets
Brenden Dillon #5 of the Winnipeg Jets and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Cole Perfetti #91 of the Winnipeg Jets hunt the puck
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Andrew Copp #9 of the Winnipeg Jets cross sticks
Carter Hart #79, Ivan Provorov #9, & Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers along with Adam Lowry #17 & Paul Stastny #25 of the Winnipeg Jets keep their eyes on the puck
Josh Morrissey #44 of the Winnipeg Jets dodges Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Referee Frederick L'Ecuyer #17 calls a penalty against James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to make a play against Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets gloves the puck next to Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nate Schmidt #88 of the Winnipeg Jets shields the puck from Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets gets some repair work done
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The puck dents the net behind Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Connor Hellebuyck #37 & Nate Schmidt #88 of the Winnipeg Jets look for the airborne puck
Philadelphia Flyers fans applaud Referee Furman South #13 for calling a penalty after Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers was cross checked
Adam Lowry #17 of the Winnipeg Jets and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers get into a shoving match
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers shrugs off the puck
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers turns with the puck
Adam Lowry #17 of the Winnipeg Jets shoots the puck
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a shove from Neal Pionk #4 of the Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets with a save
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ville Heinola #14 of the Winnipeg Jets
Cole Perfetti #91 of the Winnipeg Jets
The puck bounces up in front of Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches out to swat the puck away from the pile of players
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Paul Stastny #25 of the Winnipeg Jets
Blake Wheeler #26 of the Winnipeg Jets and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers race after the puck
Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets tries to reach over Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim #6, Oskar Lindblom #23, and Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a face-off
Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets makes a save against Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers deposits the puck into the back of the net past Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over to high-five Scott Laughton #21
Paul Stastny #25 of the Winnipeg Jets eyes the airborne puck
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets congratulated by his teammates