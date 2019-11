Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (11/16/2019)

The visiting New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in a shootout. The New York Islanders extend their point streak to 14 points.

Three Star Selections:

1st Mathew Barzal (#13 NYI)

2nd Anthony Beauvillier (#18 NYI)

3rd Derick Brassard (#10 NYI)