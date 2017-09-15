Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (09/13/2017)

-
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers lineup on the blue line during the national anthem
Members of the New York Islanders lineup on the blue line during the national anthem
Goalie Alex Lyon (#49) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save
Center Mikhail Vorobyev (#46) of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck through the crease
Left Wing Ross Johnston (#52) of the New York Islanders lands a blow against Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#57) of the Philadelphia Flyers
An altercation breaks out between Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50) and Defenseman Mark Friedman (#59) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Connor Graham (#17) and Center Matthew Lane (#62) of the New York Islanders
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#57) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against a defending Right Wing Travis St. Denis (#74) of the New York Islanders
Right Wing Travis St. Denis (#74) of the New York Islanders gets his glove in the face of Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#57) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50), Defenseman Mark Friedman (#59), and Center Mikhail Vorobyev (#46) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal scored
Defenseman Sebastian Aho (#28) of the New York Islanders plays the puck away from Left Wing Isaac Ratcliffe (#76) of the Philadelphia Flyers
New video boards display, “Welcome to the 2017 rookie game” in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Center
A packed house watches the puck drop at the start of the third period
Center Anthony Salinitri (#86) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick to impede Defenseman Sebastian Aho (#28) of the New York Islanders
Right Wing Travis St. Denis (#74) of the New York Islanders gets between Defenseman Mark Friedman (#59) and Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the New York Islanders celebrate a goal scored
Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel (#58) of the New York Islanders turns with the puck
Center Scott Eansor (#36) of the New York Islanders and Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers pursue the puck behind the net
Center Nolan Patrick (#64) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Scott Eansor (#36) of the New York Islanders collide along the boards
Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers chases Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel (#58) of the New York Islanders from behind the net
Center Scott Eansor (#36) of the New York Islanders celebrates the game ending goal scored by teammate Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel (#58)
The annual Rookie Game took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on September 13, 2017. The visiting New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime. John Stevens, Arnaud Durandeau, Sebastian Aho, and Mitchell Vande Sompel scored for the Islanders while James de Haas, Travis Sanheim, and Mark Friedman contributed for the Flyers.
