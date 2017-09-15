Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (09/13/2017)

The annual Rookie Game took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on September 13, 2017. The visiting New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime. John Stevens, Arnaud Durandeau, Sebastian Aho, and Mitchell Vande Sompel scored for the Islanders while James de Haas, Travis Sanheim, and Mark Friedman contributed for the Flyers.