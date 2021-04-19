Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (04/18/2021)

The Wells Fargo Center bathed in purple for Hockey Fights Cancer night
Joel Farabee #86 and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers square off and play fight during the warm-ups
The Philadelphia Flyers players honor teammate and cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom #23 by all wearing Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys with his name and number on them
New York Islanders line up for the national anthem
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders makes a save against Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers flips the puck into the air
Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders scoops up the puck ahead of Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers touches the puck carried by Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a blocker save
Michael Dal Colle #28 of the New York Islanders
Adam Pelech #3, Ryan Pulock #6, and Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders react to the inbound puck
Travis Zajac #14 of the New York Islanders and Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders makes a save during his shutout performance against the Philadelphia Flyers
Anthony Beauvillier #18 and Leo Komarov #47 of the New York Islanders battle with Jakub Voracek #93 and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The puck squeeks past Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers but stays out of the net
Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers shadowed by Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Braydon Coburn #45 of the New York Islanders gets hounded by Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders makes a sprawling save
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers sandwiched between Scott Mayfield #24 and Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders
Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends Leo Komarov #47 of the New York Islanders to the ice
Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Michael Dal Colle #28 of the New York Islanders
Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders scores the overtime game-winning goal against Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jordan Eberle #7 and Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders celebrate a goal in overtime
Members of the New York Islanders celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers