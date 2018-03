PHOTO GALLERY: Indy Fuel v. Cincinnati Cyclones 3/9/2018

SpongeBob SquarePants leaves Patrick looking like a fish out of water with a 5-2 win Friday, March 9, 2018 in Bikini Bottom, aka the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. The Indy Fuel celebrated Nickelodeon Night by donning SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms while the Cincinnati Cyclones dressed as Patrick from the hit Nickelodeon animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)