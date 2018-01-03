Search
PHOTO GALLERY: IceHogs v Monsters 1/2/2018

The Rockford IceHogs lose 4-1 to the Cleveland Monsters Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL.  The Broadhurst brothers, Terry and Alex, both scored goals for Cleveland, 2 by Terry.  (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada. My home base for 2017-18 is Columbus/Cleveland. Each season I travel to different cities to feature teams not regularly covered by IH. I played hockey for the Ohio State women’s club hockey team and have been playing hockey since the early 90s.

