PHOTO GALLERY: IceHogs v Monsters 1/2/2018

The Rockford IceHogs lose 4-1 to the Cleveland Monsters Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL. The Broadhurst brothers, Terry and Alex, both scored goals for Cleveland, 2 by Terry. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Carter Camper (CLE – 19) during warmups.
Matiss Kivlenieks (CLE – 35) during warmups.
Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25) during warmups. Broadhurst scored a goal. had 2 assists in the game and was named 2nd Star.
Matiss Kivlenieks (CLE – 35) during warmups. Kivlenieks made 35 saves on 36 shots and was named 1st Star of the game.
Carter Camper (CLE – 19) faces off against Tyler Sikura (RF – 28).
Terry Broadhurst (CLE – 17) skates the puck. Broadhurst scored two goals in the game and was named 3rd Star.
Gabriel Carlsson (CLE – 53) battles Graham Knott (RF – 49) for the puck.
Bobby MacIntyre (CLE – 13) wins the faceoff against Luke Johnson (RF – 37).
Matiss Kivlenieks (CLE – 35) makes a save as Cameron Gaunce (CLE – 24) and Matthew Highmore (RF – 9) watch.
Gabriel Carlsson (CLE – 53) nails Matthew Highmore (RF – 9) into the boards.
Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25) takes a shot on Collin Delia (RF – 1).