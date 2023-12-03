Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs Flyers (11/28/2023)
by Bob Fina | Dec 3, 2023
-
-
Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers escorts the Philadelphia Flyers newest member, Owen Micciche, onto the ice for his rookie lap. Owen Micciche, 9 years old and the captain of the Genesis Hockey Club, signed an entry level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers and has battled cancer since he was 6 months old.
-
-
The Philadelphia Flyers newest member, Owen Micciche, takes his first shot on net during his rookie lap. Owen Micciche, 9 years old and the captain of the Genesis Hockey Club, signed an entry level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers and has battled cancer since he was 6 months old.
-
-
Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers drops the puck back to the Philadelphia Flyers newest member, Owen Micciche, during his rookie lap. Owen Micciche, 9 years old and the captain of the Genesis Hockey Club, signed an entry level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers and has battled cancer since he was 6 months old.
-
-
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers wears a Hockey Fights Cancer hat during the warm-ups
-
-
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers wearing a Hockey Fights Cancer toque flips a puck into the air
-
-
Nicolas Deslauriers #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers tosses a puck into the crowd during the warm-ups
-
-
Michael Bunting #58 of the Carolina Hurricanes opens up the scoring with a goal scored against a diving Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
A member of the Flyers Ice Team cheers for the crowd with purple pom-poms for Hockey Fights Cancer night
-
-
Brendan Lemieux #28 of the Carolina Hurricanes shoots the puck
-
-
Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes tries to corral the loose puck while getting pressured by Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes tries to play the puck from one knee while battling with Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Michael Bunting #58 of the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Ryan Poehling #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck wide of Pyotr Kochetkov #52 of the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Sean Walker #26 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Pyotr Kochetkov #52 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save against Bobby Brink #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes saucer passes the puck through a prone Sean Walker #26 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers connects with a check against Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Dmitry Orlov #7 of the Carolina Hurricanes uses to body to shield the puck from Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves the puck
-
-
Members of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Ryan Poehling #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jack Drury #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes get tangled up during a face-off
-
-
Stefan Noesen #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes stops quickly
-
-
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers leans into an attacking Jordan Martinook #48 of the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers both play the puck while Carter Hart #79 protects the net down low
-
-
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jack Drury #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes battle for the puck
-
-
Jack Drury #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes gets his stick in the way of Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers topples onto Jack Drury #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Bobby Brink #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hounded by Sebastian Aho #20 and Michael Bunting #58 of the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Members of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Stefan Noesen #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates for the puck while Bobby Brink #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers misses with a check
-
-
Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jalen Chatfield #5 of the Carolina Hurricanes stab at the puck
-
-
Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes congratulates Antti Raanta #32 after their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers
The visiting Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Pyotr Kochetkov (#52 CAR)
2nd Michael Bunting (#58 CAR)
3rd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)