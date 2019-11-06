Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs Flyers (11/05/2019) Bob Fina November 6, 2019 Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes Official Warm-up puck for the Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers game on November 5, 2019 James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts as the puck is shot against Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes Claude Giroux #28 and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers are all smiles after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes German Rubtsov #50 of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck during a face-off Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck against Jaccob Slavin #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes look to gain control of the puck Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to poke the puck away from Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Carolina Hurricanes James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to avoid contact with Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes readies himself for the face-off Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes moves the puck up the ice Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Dougie Hamilton #19 of the Carolina Hurricanes along the boards and loses his stick in the process Dougie Hamilton #19 of the Carolina Hurricanes ties up Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers in front of teammate Petr Mrazek #34 Jaccob Slavin #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty takes to the ice on a Razer electric quad Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes flanked on both sides by Phillippe Myers #5 and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to block a pass by Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes Joel Edmundson #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes sends the puck out of the reach of Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with German Rubtsov #50 and Carsen Twarynski of the Philadelphia Flyers Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers cross sticks Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers hits the ice hard and fast Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck past the photographer’s hole Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers wins a face-off Linesman Derek Nansen (#70) trips over a shovel during a television timeout Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Warren Foegele #13 of the Carolina Hurricanes gets taken down by Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers goes down to block a shot by Teuvo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes Justin Braun #61 and Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers protect the net Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes moves the puck through traffic Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers falls to the ice at the top of the crease tended by Carter Hart #79 Linesman Pierre Racicot (#65) drops the puck for a face-off between Lucas Wallmark #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes fends off Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers with one arm while controlling the puck with the other Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers leans into his outlet pass Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Travis Konecny (#11 PHI) 2nd Joel Farabee (#49 PHI) 3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related