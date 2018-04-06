Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs Flyers (04/05/2018)

Defenseman Klas Dahlbeck (#6) of the Carolina Hurricanes passes the puck
Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (#57) of the Carolina Hurricanes
The concourse decorated for fan appreciation night at the Wells Fargo Center
Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (#57) of the Carolina Hurricanes pressures Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save while Left Wing Joakim Nordstrom (#42) of the Carolina Hurricanes is tied up by Right Wing Matt Read (#24) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers scopes up the puck ahead of Center Elias Lindholm (#28) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Left Wing Brock McGinn (#23) of the Carolina Hurricanes gets called for embellishing a holding penalty by Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck past Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (#57) and Goalie Scott Darling (#33) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Left Wing Valentin Zykov (#73) of the Carolina Hurricanes comes over to congratulate Right Wing Sebastian Aho (#20) goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers is double teamed by Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) and Center Jordan Staal (#11) while Goalie Scott Darling (#33) of the Carolina Hurricanes steers the puck to the side of the net
Left Wing Jeff Skinner (#53) of the Carolina Hurricanes dekes himself out of his skates trying to get around Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers outlets the puck while defending against Defenseman Haydn Fleury (#4) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers faces an incoming puck
Referee Kyle Rehman (#10) tries to regain control over the players from the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) and Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring against Goalie Scott Darling (#33) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Left Wing Joakim Nordstrom (#42) of the Carolina Hurricanes and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers cross sticks
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck
Flyers Ice Girl, Alexa, smiles for the camera
Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck between Center Derek Ryan (#7) and Right Wing Lee Stempniak (#21) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Center Elias Lindholm (#28) of the Carolina Hurricanes gets hit while Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves in to pick up the puck