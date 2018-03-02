Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs Flyers (03/01/2018)

Defenseman Brett Pesce (#22) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie Scott Darling (#33) of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a leg pad save against Center Jordan Staal (#11)
Left Wing Jeff Skinner (#53) of the Carolina Hurricanes uses one hand to swat a puck out of the air
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes at the puck carried by Center Jordan Staal (#11) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers lays on the ice in pain after taking a puck to the knee
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts the puck out of the zone
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (#57) of the Carolina Hurricanes battle for the puck
Center Scott Laughton (#21) and Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle against Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (#74) and Defenseman Justin Faulk (#27) of the Carolina Hurricanes battle for the incoming puck
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to deflect the puck past Goalie Cam Ward (#30) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers dives for the puck while Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (#57) of the Carolina Hurricanes gets a stick in the way
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers grabs the puck in front of teammate Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) and Center Derek Ryan (#7) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Center Jordan Staal (#11) of the Carolina Hurricanes turns with the puck while pursued by Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Lee Stempniak (#21) of the Carolina Hurricanes battle for the puck
Members of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Left Wing Brock McGinn (#23) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Goalie Cam Ward (#30) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate their lone goal against the Carolina Hurricanes
Members of the Carolina Hurricanes come together after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Carolina Hurricanes backchecks Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers