Photo Gallery: Golden Knights vs Flyers (10/21/2019) Bob Fina October 22, 2019 The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 6-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Michael Raffl (#12 PHI) 2nd Oskar Lindblom (#23 PHI) 3rd Matt Niskanen (#15 PHI) Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Paul Stastny #26 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Warm-up puck with show casing the game's match up between the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers A member of the Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girls cheers for the crowd during a television timeout Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights makes a glove save James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Cody Eakin #21 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights chase the puck Tomas Nosek #92 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights shoots the puck against Brian Elliott #37 and Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers making his NHL debut looks for a rebound as Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights makes a blocker save Cody Glass #9, William Karlsson #71, and Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights watch the puck as Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to corral it with his stick Jon Merrill #15, Ryan Reaves #75, and William Carrier #28 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights line up for a face-off against the Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck out of the reach of Paul Stastny #26 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a blocker save while laying down on the ice Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring a goal against Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Oscar Dansk #35 and Jon Merrill #15 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights defend then net against Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his stick in celebration after scoring a goal against Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers snaps the puck Paul Stastny #26 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights reacts to the airborne puck while Justin Braun #61 and Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers track it Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, Gritty, throws the remnants of a bag of popcorn that it tossed off the suit level balcony onto the fans below Linesman Kory Nagy (#97) breaks up an altercation between Brayden McNabb #3 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers Deryk Engelland #5 watches as teammate Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights makes a blocker save Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights makes a save against Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Brian Elliott #37 and Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers defend the net against the Vegas Golden Knights Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers deposits the puck into the net behind Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Deryk Engelland #5 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights fall to the ice