Photo Gallery: Golden Knights vs Flyers (03/12/2018)

The visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-2 during regulation. Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 400th career win with the victory.

Three Star Selections:

1st Ryan Carpenter (#40 VGK)

2nd Claude Giroux (#29 PHI)

3rd William Karlsson (#77 VGK)