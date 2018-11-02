Photo Gallery: Flyers vs Kings (11/1/2018)

Defenseman Alec Martinez (#27) of the Los Angeles Kings holds up Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck during a face-off
Goalie Jack Campbell (#36) of the Los Angeles Kings makes a save
A LA Kings Ice Girl clears off the ice
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets double teamed by Center Trevor Lewis (#22) and Defenseman Drew Doughty (#8) of the Los Angeles Kings
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after a goal is scored
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Tyler Toffoli (#73) of the Los Angeles Kings come together along the boards
Left Wing Kyle Clifford (#13) of the Los Angeles Kings backchecks Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Anze Kopitar (#11) of the Los Angeles Kings handles the puck while pursued by Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Anze Kopitar (#11) and Center Jeff Carter (#77) of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate a goal
Right Wing Tyler Toffoli (#73) of the Los Angeles Kings plays against Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Nate Thompson (#44) and Center Trevor Lewis (#22) of the Los Angeles Kings battle for the puck against Center Jordan Weal (#40) and Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
The LA Kings score against Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles against Left Wing Ilya Kovalchuk (#17) of the Los Angeles Kings
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Goalie Jack Campbell (#36) and Defenseman Drew Doughty (#8) of the Los Angeles Kings
Players scramble for the puck
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Alex Iafallo (#19) of the Los Angeles Kings
Goalie Jack Campbell (#36) of the Los Angeles Kings makes a pad save against Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Drew Doughty (#8) of the Los Angeles Kings discuses strategy with Center Anze Kopitar (#11)
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers stays ahead of Center Adrian Kempe (#9) of the Los Angeles Kings
A fan wearing a Braodstreet named jersey celebrates a Flyers goal
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Center Jeff Carter (#77) of the Los Angeles Kings
Goalie Brian Elliott (#37), Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) and Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes at the puck carried by Center Adrian Kempe (#9) of the Los Angeles Kings