Photo Gallery: Flyers Lou Nolan Celebration (04/09/2022)

Members of the Philadelphia Flyers wearing gray practice jerseys name and numbered, Nolan 50.
Lou Nolan displayed on the arena video screens
Lou Nolan with his wife Ellen
Lou Nolan's son, Jeff and Matt, are introduced to the Philadelphia crowd
Lou Nolan's daughter-in-law is introduced to the Philadelphia crowd
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers watch the video screen presentation honoring Lou Nolan's 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Members of the Anaheim Ducks watch the video screen presentation honoring Lou Nolan's 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Lou Nolan's family watch the video screen presentation honoring Lou Nolan's 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Lou Nolan waves to the crowd in attendance
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over with flowers for Ellen Nolan and Adrienne Nolan
Adrienne Nolan with flowers given to her by the Flyers organization
Ellen Nolan wipes away a tear during the ceremony honoring her husband
Philadelphia Flyers alumni member Eric Lindros brings out a bottle of wine with a Lou Nolan 50 logo on it commemorating his 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Philadelphia Flyers alumni members Eric Lindros shakes hands with Lou Nolan
Philadelphia Flyers alumni members Bob Kelly shakes hands with Lou Nolan
Philadelphia Flyers alumni members Bob Kelly brings out a sign that reads, "Trip for 2 to Napa Valley", for Ellen and Lou Nolan
Lou Nolan smiles during his celebration honoring his 50 years as the public address announcer
Philadelphia Flyers alumni members Bernie Parent presents Lou Nolan with a trophy commemorating his 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Philadelphia Flyers alumni members Bernie Parent shakes hands with Lou Nolan
Lou Nolan holds up his microphone trophy commemorating his 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Lou Nolan shows his wife Ellen his microphone trophy commemorating his 50 years as the Flyers public address announcer
Lou Nolan addresses the audience during his celebration event
The Philadelphia Flyers TV play-by-play announcer Jim Jackson speaks to Steve Coates and Lou Nolan during the celebration
Lou Nolan performs a hand salute during the national anthem

Photo Gallery: Flyers Lou Nolan Celebration (04/09/2022)

During a pre-game ceremony, the Philadelphia Flyers honored Lou Nolan for 50 years of service as the public address announcer. Lou Nolan has been working with the Flyers since its inception in 1967. Originially Lou was a press box assistant for the first five years. Then on Oct 12, 1972, he started his journey as the public address announcer. He is the NHL’s longest serving public address announcer. The Flyers organization presented him with a custom Flyer’s logo shaped trophy adorned with a microphone, a trip for 2 to Napa Valley, a bottle of wine, and flowers for his wife and daughter-in-law. Additionally, the players wore custom jerseys during the warm-ups with the number 50 and Nolan

on them.