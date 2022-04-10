Photo Gallery: Flyers Lou Nolan Celebration (04/09/2022)

During a pre-game ceremony, the Philadelphia Flyers honored Lou Nolan for 50 years of service as the public address announcer. Lou Nolan has been working with the Flyers since its inception in 1967. Originially Lou was a press box assistant for the first five years. Then on Oct 12, 1972, he started his journey as the public address announcer. He is the NHL’s longest serving public address announcer. The Flyers organization presented him with a custom Flyer’s logo shaped trophy adorned with a microphone, a trip for 2 to Napa Valley, a bottle of wine, and flowers for his wife and daughter-in-law. Additionally, the players wore custom jerseys during the warm-ups with the number 50 and Nolan

on them.