The New York Islanders defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in Overtime, Sunday afternoon at a sold-out at NYCB Live, the “New” Nassau Coliseum, in Uniondale, NY. This was the first NHL-level exhibition game held at the “New” Nassau Coliseum, since the Islanders left the location, for Barclay’s Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Goals were scored by Philadelphia Flyers, Mike Vecchione, and Jori Letera in the second period. They were later answered by New York Islanders John Tavares, and Mathew Barzal. With the final score of 3-2, as New York Islanders Captain, John Tavares won the game in Overtime.