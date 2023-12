The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday. Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers and Connor McMichael, Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome tallied for the Capitals during regulation. In the shootout, Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink were successful for the Flyers, while TJ Oshie got the Caps’ lone shootout goal.