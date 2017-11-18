Photo Gallery: Flames vs Flyers (11/18/2017) Bob Fina November 18, 2017 Calgary Flames logo adorns a jersey Defenseman Michael Stone (#26) of the Calgary Flames Center Mark Jankowski (#77) of the Calgary Flames Members of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each other after scoring a goal Defenseman Brett Kulak (#61) of the Calgary Flames carries the puck behind the net while pursued by Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers Flyers Ice Girls clear off the ice and wave during a break Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (#27) of the Calgary Flames and Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers chase the puck Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) and Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers watch the puck get through Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck against a defending Defenseman T.J. Brodie (#7) of the Calgary Flames Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Center Sean Monahan (#23) of the Calgary Flames Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates toward Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames with the puck Defenseman Travis Harmonic (#24) of the Calgary Flames attempts to block a shot by Left Wing Taylor Leier (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets surrounded by Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) and Defenseman Mark Giordano (#5) of the Calgary Flames Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames makes a save against Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Calgary Flames celebrate a goal Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames turns with the puck Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers lays down against Defenseman T.J. Brodie (#7) of the Calgary Flames Center Sean Monahan (#23) of the Calgary Flames celebrates his goal Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames reaches for the airborne puck Right Wing Michael Frolik (#67) of the Calgary Flames and Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Center Sam Bennett (#93) of the Calgary Flames attempts to block a shot by Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Mark Giordano (#5) and Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (#27) of the Calgary Flames double team Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a shot Center Mark Jankowski (#77) of the Calgary Flames and Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for Defenseman T.J. Brodie (#7) of the Calgary Flames Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands the puck out of the crease Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames makes a save Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames knocks Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers off of the puck Right Wing Michael Frolik (#67) of the Calgary Flames scores the overtime, game-winning goal against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers The visiting Calgary Flames defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-4 in overtime. Three Star Selections: 1st Michael Frolik (#67 CGY) 2nd Sean Monahan (#23 CGY) 3rd Johnny Gaudreau (#13 CGY) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related