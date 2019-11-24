Photo Gallery: Flames vs Flyers (11/23/2019) Bob Fina November 23, 2019 The visiting Calgary Flames defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-2 in a shootout. Three Star Selections: 1st Matthew Tkachuk (#19 CGY) 2nd Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) 3rd Andrew Mangiapane (#88 CGY) Rasmus Andersson #4 of the Calgary Flames checks teammate Mark Jankowski #77 into the glass during the warm-ups Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames Michael Stone #26 of the Calgary Flames shoves Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers Referee Ian Walsh (#29) Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck towards David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames covers the near-side post Mikael Backlund #11 of the Calgary Flames takes the body of Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames covers the puck while Oliver Kylington #58 shoves Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers Linesman Tony Sericolo (#84) drops the puck for a face-off between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates around Derek Ryan #10 of the Calgary Flames David Rittich #33 and Noah Hanifin #55 of the Calgary Flames fend off an encroaching Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate together after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers flicks the puck David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames facial reaction after being hit in the head with the backside of Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers’ skate Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames reacts after Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers gives up a goal Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames celebrates with his teammates Mark Giordano #5 of the Calgary Flames attempts to stuff the puck past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames stops James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers Elias Lindholm #28 of the Calgary Flames is able to make a play against a defending Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames chews on his mouth guard while shooting the puck against Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers easily deposits the puck into the empty net while David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames gets caught out of the net along with teammate Mark Giordano #5 Mark Giordano #5 of the Calgary Flames celebrates with Johnny Gaudreau #13 A Flyers Ice Girl smiles for the camera while cheering for the crowd during a break in the action Mikael Backlund #11 of the Calgary Flames with a step on Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers avoids Sean Monahan #23 of the Calgary Flames The puck sails over the net when David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames attempted to catch it A pair of 13s battle for the puck, Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames stands his ground against a shot by Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames puts the puck in the net past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Teammates of David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames come out to congratulate him on the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related