Photo Gallery: Flames vs Flyers (11/16/2021)

Andrew Mangiapane #88 of the Calgary Flames tosses a puck into the air
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames
Christopher Tanev #8 of the Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames basks in the spotlight
Noah Hanifin #55 of the Calgary Flames shoves Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers into teammate Jacob Markstrom #25
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers blocks the puck with his body
The puck slides through the crease between Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames makes a toe pad save
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a diving play to stop the puck from leaving the offensive zone
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his body to protect the puck from Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames takes the puck to the logo from a shot by James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
A scrum erupts between Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames
Christopher Tanev #8 of the Calgary Flames shoots the puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores his first goal of the season
"In rock we trust It's rock or bust" painted on the helmet backplate belonging to Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a leg pad save
Sean Monahan #23 of the Calgary Flames and Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Trevor Lewis #22 of the Calgary Flames throws a check against Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps an eye on Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames gets ready for a faceoff
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers splits Oliver Kylington #58 and Christopher Tanev #8 of the Calgary Flames
Christopher Tanev #8 and Trevor Lewis #22 of the Calgary Flames and Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Sean Monahan #23 of the Calgary Flames and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers take a faceoff
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Andrew Mangiapane #88 of the Calgary Flames emerge from behind the net protected by Jacob Markstrom #25
Blake Coleman #20 of the Calgary Flames and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers fall to the ice
Keith Yandle #3 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after defeating the Calgary Flames in overtime