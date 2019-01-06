Photo Gallery: Flames vs Flyers (01/05/2019)

Defenseman Mark Giordano (#5) of the Calgary Flames
Goalie Mike Smith (#41) of the Calgary Flames
Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames shoots a puck
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers back-checks Defenseman Noah Hanifin (#55) of the Calgary Flames
Linesman Ryan Galloway (#82) speaks to Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers during a face-off
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers hits Defenseman TJ Brodie (#7) of the Calgary Flames
Goalie David Rittich (#33) of the Calgary Flames makes a save while Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks for a rebound
Defenseman Travis Hamonic (#24) of the Calgary Flames jumps up to glove the puck
Center Elias Lindholm (#28) of the Calgary Flames gloves the puck
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Goalie David Rittich (#33) of the Calgary Flames
Defenseman Noah Hanifin (#55) of the Calgary Flames defends against Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers while Goalie David Rittich (#33) of the Calgary Flames makes a pad save
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers readies his glove for an incoming puck
A patch reads 'MICK' adorned to the right sleeve of a referee's jersey honoring former NHL referee Michael 'Mick' McGeough who passed away on Nov 24, 2018.
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck out of his defensive zone while pursued by Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames
Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames watches as Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
Linesman Libor Suchanek (#60) drops the puck for a face-off between Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Mark Jankowski (#77) of the Calgary Flames
Linesman Libor Suchanek (#60) tries to separate Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Michael Frolik (#67) of the Calgary Flames
Center Sean Monahan (#23) of the Calgary Flames skates over to congratulate teammate Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames who fell to the ice and slide into the boards after scoring a goal
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers scoops up the loose puck while teammate Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Right Wing Garnet Hathaway (#21) of the Calgary Flames
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, massages the shoulders of a fan
A pair of Flyers Ice Girls react to antics of Gritty
Center Derek Ryan (#10) of the Calgary Flames
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to get the puck passed a sprawling Goalie David Rittich (#33) of the Calgary Flames
Defenseman TJ Brodie (#7) of the Calgary Flames and Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers collide into each other and fall to the ice behind the net
Defenseman Mark Giordano (#5) of the Calgary Flames defends against Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Noah Hanifin (#55) of the Calgary Flames ties up Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers which allows Defenseman Travis Hamonic (#24) of the Calgary Flames to pursue the puck
Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames and Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers chase after the puck
Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (#13) of the Calgary Flames shoots the puck which gets deflected by Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers