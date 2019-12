Photo Gallery: Ducks vs Flyers (12/17/2019)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks by a score of 4-1 during regulation. David Kase scored his first NHL goal against his older brother’s, Ondrej Kase, team.

Three Star Selections:

1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI)

2nd David Kase (#72 PHI)

3rd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)