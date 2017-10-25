Photo Gallery: Ducks vs Flyers (10/24/2017) Bob Fina October 24, 2017 Defenseman Korbinian Holzer (#5) of the Anaheim Ducks A young fan bangs on the glass with Right Wing Corey Perry (#10) of the Anaheim Ducks in front of her Center Ryan Getzlaf (#15) of the Anaheim Ducks skating Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck away from Center Rickard Rakell (#67) of the Anaheim Ducks Right Wing Ondrej Kase (#25) of the Anaheim Ducks, Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) and Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers reach for the puck Right Wing Jakob Silfverberg (#33) of the Anaheim Ducks knocks down Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a gol against Goalie John Gibson (#36) of the Anaheim Ducks Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal Center Chris Wagner (#21) of the Anaheim Ducks runs into Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to Defenseman Kevin Bieksa (#3) of the Anaheim Ducks Defenseman Kevin Bieksa (#3) of the Anaheim Ducks lands a blow against Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Ondrej Kase (#25) of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates after scoring against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets helped off the ice by Philadelphia Flyers trainer Jim McCrossin and Center Jori Lehtera (#15) Defenseman Brandon Montour (#26) of the Anaheim Ducks scores against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a glove on Center Logan Shaw (#48) of the Anaheim Ducks Left Wing Nick Ritchie (#37) of the Anaheim Ducks scores against a downed Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Jakob Silfverberg (#33) of the Anaheim Ducks, Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) and Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Goalie John Gibson (#36) of the Anaheim Ducks makes a save against Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck off the blocker of Goalie John Gibson (#36) of the Anaheim Ducks Right Wing Jakob Silfverberg (#33) of the Anaheim Ducks shoots the puck against a diving Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Rickard Rakell (#67) of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates teammate Center Ryan Getzlaf (#15) goal against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Ondrej Kase (#25) of the Anaheim Ducks turns with the puck with teammate Center Derek Grant (#38) Center Derek Grant (#38) of the Anaheim Ducks goes for the loose puck in front of Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Derek Grant (#38) of the Anaheim Ducks grabs the jersey of Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers comes out of his crease to play the puck Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck from behind the net Two Flyers Ice Girls clear off the ice of loose snow Right Wing Ondrej Kase (#25) of the Anaheim Ducks scores a penalty shot goal against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers The visiting Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 6-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Brandon Montour (#26 ANA) 2nd Ondrej Kase (#25 ANA) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related