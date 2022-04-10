Photo Gallery: Ducks vs Flyers (04/09/2022)

Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks the pucks off of the boards for the warm-ups
Adam Henrique #14 of the Anaheim Ducks stretches during the warm-ups
The Anaheim Ducks logo on a player's jersey
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dressed as Lou Nolan skates with a Flyers logo flag
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates onto the ice
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers stands for national anthem
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over to the net to retrieve his helmet
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers goes through his pre-game routine
Andrej Sustr #92 of the Anaheim Ducks holds back Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers with one hand
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers hugs teammate Hayden Hodgson #42 after a goal was scored against the Anaheim Ducks
Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Anaheim Ducks gives instructions to teammate Derek Grant #38 prior to a face-off
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers during a face-off
Dominik Simon #51 of the Anaheim Ducks and Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle on the boards for the puck
Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Anaheim Ducks spits out some water during a stoppage in play
Sam Carrick #39 of the Anaheim Ducks lands a hit on Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Trevor Zegras #46, Kevin Shattenkirk #22, and Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Anaheim Ducks along with Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers follow the puck
Simon Benoit #86 of the Anaheim Ducks separates Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers from the puck
Isac Lundestrom #21 of the Anaheim Ducks is defended against by Kevin Connauton #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Trevor Zegras #46 of the Anaheim Ducks leans into Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against a reaching Andrej Sustr #92 of the Anaheim Ducks
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dressed up as public address announcer Lou Nolan
Members of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Trevor Zegras #46 of the Anaheim Ducks collides into Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Isac Lundestrom #21 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers is pursued by Trevor Zegras #46 of the Anaheim Ducks
Zach Aston-Reese #16 of the Anaheim Ducks peals away from Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets congratulated by his teammates on the bench
Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Anaheim Ducks shoots the puck
Trevor Zegras #46 of the Anaheim Ducks after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers is congratulated by his teammates
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a hand on Sonny Milano #12 of the Anaheim Ducks
Troy Terry #19 of the Anaheim Ducks falls to the ice at the feet of Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Derek Grant #38 of the Anaheim Ducks gives a toothless grin after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Trevor Zegras #46 of the Anaheim Ducks partially evades Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sonny Milano #12 of the Anaheim Ducks skates on the ice
Former player in the Flyers organization, Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Anaheim Ducks congratulates Lou Nolan on his 50 years as a public address announcer at the end of the game