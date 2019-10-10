Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (10/9/2019) Bob Fina October 10, 2019 The Philadelphia Flyers shutout the visiting New Jersey Devils by a score of 4-0 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI) 2nd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Wayne Simmonds #17 of the New Jersey Devils slides past a group of fans Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils Gritty bangs on the glass while holding a sign that reads, “Lindsey Could do Better” behind P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils Wayne Simmonds #17 and P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Will Butcher #8 of the New Jersey Devils Andy Greene #6 of the New Jersey Devils lifts the stick of Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils plays the puck between Kevin Hayes #13 and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils into the boards Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck stuck between his forehead and helmet visor Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils and Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck in front of Carter Hart #79 Nikita Gusev #97 of the New Jersey Devils gets squeezed out by Ivan Provorov #9 and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers Wayne Simmonds #17 of the New Jersey Devils watches in disbelief as Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a miraculous glove save during a 5-on-3 penalty kill P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils readies a shot against Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates with Claude Giroux #28 after scoring a goal Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers hollers after scoring a goal Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets congratulated by his teammates Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils uses his stick to impede Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers from reaching the puck Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Blake Coleman #20 of the New Jersey Devils parked in front of Carter Hart #79 Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils gets a stick on Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers A Flyers ice girl clears off the ice Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New Jersey Devils checks Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils blocks Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes #13 and Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers watch as the puck pops up in air over the top corner of the net Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related