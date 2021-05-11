Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (05/10/2021)

Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers sweeps the pucks off of the dasher
Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers flips a puck in the air
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers is honored for playing in 500 NHL games
Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher presents a silver stick commemorating Brian Elliott #37 for playing 500 games in the NHL
Will Butcher #8 of the New Jersey Devils and Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Nathan Bastian #14 of the New Jersey Devils
Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils knocks down Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jesper Boqvist #90 of the New Jersey Devils
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against Matt Tennyson #7 of the New Jersey Devils
Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils
Nathan Bastian #14 of the New Jersey Devils tries to get between Justin Braun #61 and Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets some repairs done on the bench
Pavel Zacha #37 of the New Jersey Devils bowls over Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Referee Corey Syvret #42 flips tosses the puck from one hand to the other
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers surveys the ice
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers upends Kevin Bahl #88 of the New Jersey Devils
Jonas Siegenthaler #71 of the New Jersey Devils defends against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Scott Wedgewood #41 of the New Jersey Devils
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates Sean Couturier #14
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers speeds his way between Jesper Boqvist #90 and Nolan Foote #25 of the New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils attacks Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hit the face by the stick of Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets the leg pad out against Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers stick gets stuck in the skate of Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the net
Andreas Johnsson #11 of the New Jersey Devils evades Oskar Lindblom #23 and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gritty dressed as an astronaut
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Andreas Johnsson #11 of the New Jersey Devils battle for the puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Matt Tennyson #7 and Scott Wedgewood #41 of the New Jersey Devils
Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils tries to tip the puck past Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers players salute the fans at center ice
A fan who got a stick from Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a long distance selfie
The Philadelphia Flyers ice crew takes a group photo at center ice