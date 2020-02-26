Photo Gallery: Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes (02/25/2020)

The Dallas Stars slide four shots past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), in his second career start. The Hurricanes put up 41 shots, but only manage to put one in the net as the Stars get the win 4-1.
Stars of the game:
1st star: Anton Khudobin (DAL)
2nd star: Denis Gurianov
3rd star: Roope Hintz
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), attempts to cover a lose puck in the crease during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), defends the net on a breakaway during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), makes a save during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars forward, Denis Gurianov (34), celebrates after scoring a goal during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Jaccob Slavin (74), protects the puck during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars forward, Jason Dickinson (18), passes the puck during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars defenseman, Mire Heiskanen (4), takes a shot from the point during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), makes a save during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars defenseman, Andrej Sekera (5), passes the puck off the boards during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars forward, Denis Gurianov (34), skates the puck out of the zone during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars defenseman, John Klingberg (3), passes the puck up ice during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Martin Necas (88), skates the puck during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Martin Necas (88), protects the puck during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Teuvo Teravainen (86), skates the puck during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars forward, Jamie Benn (14), chats during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars forwards, Jamie Benn (14) and Corey Perry (10), chat on the bench during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Vincent Trocheck (16), skates to the bench during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), skates on the ice before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
David Ayres sounds the siren before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars goaltender, Anton Khudobin (35), skates off the ice during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
David Ayres signs autographs before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
David Ayres signs autographs before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
David Ayres sounds the siren before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
Dallas Stars goaltender, Anton Khudobin (35), skates off the ice during a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
David Ayres signs autographs before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
David Ayres signs autographs before a game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on February 25, 2020.
