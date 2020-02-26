Search
Home

Photo Gallery: Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes (02/25/2020)

The Dallas Stars slide four shots past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), in his second career start. The Hurricanes put up 41 shots, but only manage to put one in the net as the Stars get the win 4-1.

Stars of the game:

1st star: Anton Khudobin (DAL)
2nd star: Denis Gurianov
3rd star: Roope Hintz

About The Author

Spencer Lee

Spencer Lee grew up in small town in eastern North Carolina. As a huge Tarheel and Panther fan, football and basketball were the sports he followed most, but baseball was his true passion as a player. As a Braves fan, he didn’t see much success throughout his child and adolescent years so when the Carolina Hurricanes made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006, he was instantly hooked on hockey. Now, 13 years later, Spencer gets to cover the Carolina Hurricanes on a nightly basis, providing photos and write-ups about Raleigh’s only major professional team.

Related Posts