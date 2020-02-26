Photo Gallery: Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes (02/25/2020)

The Dallas Stars slide four shots past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic (39), in his second career start. The Hurricanes put up 41 shots, but only manage to put one in the net as the Stars get the win 4-1.

Stars of the game:

1st star: Anton Khudobin (DAL)

2nd star: Denis Gurianov

3rd star: Roope Hintz