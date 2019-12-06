Photo Gallery: Coyotes vs Flyers (12/05/2019) Bob Fina December 6, 2019 Antti Raanta #32 of the Arizona Coyotes makes as save against teammate Brad Richardson #15 during the warm-ups Brad Richardson #15 of the Arizona Coyotes keeps ahead of a back-checking Christian Fischer #36 The Arizona Coyotes logo on their away jersey Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the national anthem Clayton Keller #9 and Phil Kessel #81 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Brad Richardson #15 of the Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Arizona Coyotes gets the glove up while Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick against the puck Darcy Kuemper #35 and Carl Soderberg #34 of the Arizona Coyotes defend the net against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Arizona Coyotes shrugs off the puck Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Arizona Coyotes gloves down the airborne puck Alex Goligoski #33 of the Arizona Coyotes and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers chase the puck Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Arizona Coyotes stops a shot Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers falls to the ice Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers, Ilya Lyubushkin #46 and Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Arizona Coyotes line up in front of the net Philadelphia Flyers cheerleader Micaela cheers for the crowd Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck shadowed by Vinnie Hinostroza #13 of the Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Arizona Coyotes makes a save against Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers Referee Jon McIsaac (#2) drops the puck for a face-off between Brad Richardson #15 of the Arizona Coyotes and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers Nick Schmaltz #8 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers Phil Kessel #81 of the Arizona Coyotes attempts to block a pass from Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes screens Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Derek Stepan #21 of the Arizona Coyotes head into the corner after the puck Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers is chased by Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers settles the puck Derek Stepan #21 of the Arizona Coyotes and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers during a face-off Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Arizona Coyotes stares down Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carl Soderberg #34 of the Arizona Coyotes watch the puck The visiting Arizona Coyotes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Darcy Kuemper (#35 ARI) 2nd Conor Garland (#83 ARI) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related