Photo Gallery: Coyotes vs Flyers (12/05/2019)

The visiting Arizona Coyotes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Darcy Kuemper (#35 ARI)
2nd Conor Garland (#83 ARI)
3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)