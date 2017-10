Photo Gallery: Coyotes vs Flyers (10/30/2017)

The visiting Arizona Coyotes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime. This was the Coyotes first win of the season.

Three Star Selections:

1st Alex Goligoski (#33 ARI)

2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)

3rd Oliver Ekman-Larsson (#23 ARI)