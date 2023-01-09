Photo Gallery: Coyotes vs Flyers (01/05/2023)

Coming off a California road trip sweep (San Jose Sharks 4-3, Los Angeles Kings 4-2, and Anaheim Ducks 4-1), the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-2 during regulation. Kevin Hayes was named the Philadelphia Flyers representative for this year’s All-Star game during the game. Shayne Gostisbehere played in his 500th NHL game against his former team. Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny each scored a goal and two assists while Morgan Frost tallied four assists.

Three Star Selections:

1st Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)

2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)

3rd Morgan Frost (#48 PHI)