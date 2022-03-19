Photo Gallery: Claude Giroux 1000 NHL Games Ceremony (03/17/2022)

The Philadelphia Flyers honored Claude Giroux with a pre-game ceremony for his accomplishment for playing 1000 NHL games. He was awarded with a silver stick commemorating his achievement along with a pair of miniature silver sticks for his two sons. Also, a tribute video was displayed on the arena video screens for him and all of the fans to see. Attending this event was his wife, Ryanne, two sons, Gavin and Palmer, and his parents, Nicole and Raymond Giroux. During the presentation of gifts was former Flyer Captain Bob Clarke and teammates Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier.

