Photo Gallery: Claude Giroux 1000 NHL Games Ceremony (03/17/2022)

Home
Leagues
NHL
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan Division
Philadelphia Flyers
Arena screens displaying Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics
Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics projected on the ice
Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics projected on the ice
Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics projected on the ice
Arena screens displaying Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics
Arena screens displaying Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics
Arena screens displaying Claude Giroux 1,000 Games Played graphics
Gritty wearing a jersey that reads, "G's #1 Fan 1000"
Philadelphia Flyers team honor their captain, Claude Giroux, with stick taps on the boards
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers smiles when heading over to the ceremony area
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks up at the arena screens showing video tribute of him
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the rest of his family, Gavin, Palmer, and Ryanne, looks up at the arena screens showing a video tribute of him
Ryanne Giroux holds Palmer while watching a video tribute to her husband, Claude
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers points to the screen to show his son the video tribute of Claude
The Giroux family, Claude, Gavin (son), Ryanne (wife), Nicole (mom), and Palmer (son) watch the video tribute
Nicole Giroux holding her grandson, Palmer, standing next to her husband, Raymond, watching a video tribute honoring their son, Claude.
A piece of artwork given to Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers holding his son Gavin both wave to the crowd
Bob Clarke gives Claude Giroux a silver stick commemorating his achievement of playing 1000 NHL games. Both Bob and Claude are the only two Flyers to play 1000 games with the organization
Scott Laughton #21 and Sean Couturier #14 bring out miniature silver sticks for Claude's sons
Scott Laughton #21 gets a hug from Nicole Giroux after being giving a silver stick to Claude's son Palmer
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers with his family members and the gifts given to him honoring his achievement of playing 1000 games in the NHL
The entire Philadelphia Flyers team takes a group picture with Claude Giroux's family
A piece of artwork given to Claude Giroux from the training staff to honor him for playing 1000 games in the NHL
Gritty with balloons that read, "Giroux 1000"

Photo Gallery: Claude Giroux 1000 NHL Games Ceremony (03/17/2022)

Philadelphia Flyers
6

The Philadelphia Flyers honored Claude Giroux with a pre-game ceremony for his accomplishment for playing 1000 NHL games. He was awarded with a silver stick commemorating his achievement along with a pair of miniature silver sticks for his two sons. Also, a tribute video was displayed on the arena video screens for him and all of the fans to see. Attending this event was his wife, Ryanne, two sons, Gavin and Palmer, and his parents, Nicole and Raymond Giroux. During the presentation of gifts was former Flyer Captain Bob Clarke and teammates Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier.